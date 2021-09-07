The Wire actor Michael K Williams dies aged 54
The Wire actor Michael K Williams has been found dead aged 54 at his home in Brooklyn following a suspected drug overdose, according to US media reports.Full Article
Hollywood actor Wendell Pierce knows the world lost a true icon in Michael K. Williams‘ passing. The veteran entertainer has..
Actor starred in The Wire and Boardwalk Empire