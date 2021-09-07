Average UK house prices hit record high in August. See where they rose the most
Published
In August, the average UK property price reached a record high of £262,954, according to an index.Full Article
Published
In August, the average UK property price reached a record high of £262,954, according to an index.Full Article
Hurricane Ida has affected gasoline production along the Gulf Coast causing gas prices to go up in some states but fortunately,..
Gas prices in Michigan set a new record for 2021 to start. this week.