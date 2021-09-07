What could happen in an October firebreak lockdown
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Professor Neil Ferguson issues warning over October 'firebreak' lockdown
Tamworth Herald
After the government shot down reports of an October "firebreak" lockdown, Prof Ferguson spoke out today
Advertisement
More coverage
Today's updates on October firebreak lockdown scenario and other UK news headlines
The Sentinel Stoke
There are reports that a 'firebreak' could help bring down rising infections and deaths