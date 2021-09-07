Children to get Covid jabs in schools if approved for 12 to 15-year-olds
Children will be given Covid-19 vaccinations in schools if the Government decides to offer jabs to 12 to 15-year-olds, the schools minister has said.Full Article
Teenagers can consent to receiving the jab themselves in some rare circumstances, the schools minister suggested.
In a blow for the Scottish Government, the UK's expert vaccine panel has recommended that offering vaccines to 12-15 year olds..