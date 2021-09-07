Johnson breaks manifesto promise with £12bn tax hike for health and social care
Published
Boris Johnson announced a £12 billion-a-year tax raid as his Government broke two major manifesto commitments in a day.Full Article
Published
Boris Johnson announced a £12 billion-a-year tax raid as his Government broke two major manifesto commitments in a day.Full Article
Boris Johnson announces a new tax to fund the NHS Covid backlog and social care reform in England.
The Prime Minister said his manifesto-breaking NICs hike to pay for social care in England would see devolved governments getting..