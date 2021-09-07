It is believed that around 1.1 million people in the UK suffer Covid symptoms more than four weeks after first becoming infected.Full Article
What long Covid is, the symptoms and when you should seek medical help
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Doctors concerned with people using horse medication to treat COVID-19
WPTV News | West Palm Beach
Concerns are growing among medical professionals over reports of people using horse medication to try and treat symptoms of..
Advertisement
More coverage
Local doctors group: Mandate masks to keep their kids, yours in school this fall
KMTV Action 3 News
A group of Nebraska doctors, all of them mothers and many with kids in school, told 3 News Now in an interview that the governor..