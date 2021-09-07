Geronimo’s owner accuses Government of cover-up
The owner of Geronimo the alpaca has accused the Government of “hiding the truth” over the killing of the animal.Full Article
BBC Local News: Gloucestershire -- Helen Macdonald says the government is "immensely arrogant" and "concealing processes".
The owner of Geronimo the alpaca says she is ‘disgusted’ after government vets put down the animal against her will – after..