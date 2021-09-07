State Pensions: Pensions triple lock to be suspended next year, government says
DWP announces State Pension update on 2022 rise as triple lock rule changed
Tamworth Herald
The Government has thrown away the current rules for a year to change the way pension increases are calculated
What is the triple lock and why has it been temporarily shelved?
Belfast Telegraph
State Pension triple lock warning as 8% pay rise next year under threat for millions of people
There is speculation that the earnings part of the guarantee could be temporarily removed.
Daily Record
Triple lock on pensions will be temporarily scrapped for a year from April
The government is suspending the triple lock on pensions for one year from April 2022, Therese Coffey has announced.
Sky News