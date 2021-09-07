Police Scotland chief 'apologises unreservedly' and admits they 'failed' in M9 crash death
Published
Chief Constable Iain Livingstone offered to meet with the families of Lamara Bell and her partner John Yuill if they "agree to do so”.Full Article
Published
Chief Constable Iain Livingstone offered to meet with the families of Lamara Bell and her partner John Yuill if they "agree to do so”.Full Article
The tragedy took place in July 2015, with officers taking three days to find the pair's crashed vehicle on the stretch near..
The head of Police Scotland has apologised to the families of two people who died in a crash on the M9 that was not investigated..