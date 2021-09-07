I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! castle damaged ahead of filming
Published
The Welsh castle being used as the site for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! was vandalised hours before being handed over to ITV, a staff member said.Full Article
Published
The Welsh castle being used as the site for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! was vandalised hours before being handed over to ITV, a staff member said.Full Article
It was announced in August that the castle would be used as the backdrop for the popular ITV reality show for a second year
Fans of Jane Fonda know she's a legendary actor, activist, author, fitness instructor, and model. But it's time people start..