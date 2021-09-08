Health Secretary expects advice on booster jabs soon
The Health Secretary said he is “confident” a booster programme can begin this month, but is awaiting advice on who should be eligible.Full Article
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has announced that a third booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be offered to people with..
Three quarters of adults have received both doses of the Covid vaccine - according to Sajid Javid. Speaking during a visit to a..