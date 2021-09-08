Marcus Rashford has mocked Education Secretary Gavin Williamson after the politician was accused of confusing the footballer for England rugby star Maro Itoje.Full Article
Education secretary 'mixed up' Rashford with black rugby player Itoje
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
UK minister branded ‘clueless’ for mixing up black sport stars
FT.com
Gavin Williamson told newspaper he had met footballer Marcus Rashford instead of rugby player Maro Itoje
-
Williamson admits mistake over Rashford-Itoje mix-up
BBC News
-
Education Secretary admits ‘genuine mistake’ after confusing Rashford with Itoje
Belfast Telegraph
-
Marcus Rashford responds to minister's Maro Itoje confusion
BBC News
-
Anger as Gavin Williamson mistakes Marcus Rashford for England rugby player Maro Itoje
Tamworth Herald
Advertisement
More coverage
Tory minister Gavin Williamson in major gaffe as he mixes up Marcus Rashford and Maro Itoje
The Education Secretary said he met the striker over Zoom when he actually spoke to the England rugby star.
Daily Record
Gavin Williamson confused Marcus Rashford with Maro Itoje on Zoom call
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said he had met England footballer Marcus Rashford online when he had in fact met rugby player..
Belfast Telegraph