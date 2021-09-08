Great British Bake Off start date set for September. What we know so far
Published
The Great British Bake Off is set to return for a new series with judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith alongside hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas.Full Article
The Great British Bake Off will return to TV screens on September 21, Channel 4 has confirmed.