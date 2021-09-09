More than a quarter of 16 to 25-year-olds said the coronavirus crisis has “ruined” their career dreamsFull Article
Two in three young people feel 'permanently disadvantaged' by pandemic, survey suggests
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Air Force veteran comforts kids plagued by gun violence
Reuters - Politics
Air Force veteran and high school English teacher Jawanna Hardy launched "Guns Down Friday," an outreach program to support..
Advertisement
More coverage
The pandemic and social media leaves nearly half of Americans anxious to get back out in the real world
SWNS STUDIO
Nearly half of Americans feel nervous to go out in the real world without masks or the face-softening filters made popular on..