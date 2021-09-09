Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant as Oscar-winning star expects first child with husband
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her first child with art dealer husband
Sky News
Oscar winning actor Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her first child, a representative for the star said.
Jennifer Lawrence confirms she is pregnant with first child
Hull Daily Mail
Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney Expecting Their First Child
Huffington Post
Advertisement
More coverage
Jennifer Lawrence pregnant with first child with husband Cooke Maroney
Upworthy
Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence is having her first baby with husband Cooke Maroney, her flack told Page Six.
-
Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant with her first child with husband Cooke Maroney
USATODAY.com
-
Jennifer Lawrence Is Pregnant With Her First Child With Partner Cooke Maroney
Upworthy
-
Jennifer Lawrence Is Pregnant; Expecting First Baby With Husband Cooke Maroney!
Just Jared
-
Jennifer Lawrence & Hubby Cooke Maroney Expecting First Child!
Just Jared Jr