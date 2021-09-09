Migrant boats can be turned back to France
Published
Priti Patel has ordered officials to rewrite laws to allow Border Force to redirect boats to be dealt with by French authorities, reports say.Full Article
Published
Priti Patel has ordered officials to rewrite laws to allow Border Force to redirect boats to be dealt with by French authorities, reports say.Full Article
Home Secretary Priti Patel has reportedly defied French officials by instructing the Border Force to turn away migrant boats from..
The Home Secretary has defended sending “good money after bad” after it was announced that the Government will be giving £54.2..
The home secretary has warned she could withhold a £54m payment to France unless more boats are stopped.