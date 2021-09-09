Morrisons warns lorry driver shortage will push up prices
Takeover target Morrisons warned of pressure on prices due to the lorry driver shortage as it revealed that half-year profits tumbled.Full Article
BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- The supermarket chain and its rivals have seen gaps on shelves due to the lorry driver..
The supermarket chain and its rivals have seen gaps on shelves due to the lorry driver shortage.