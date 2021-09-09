Officers reunited with baby they delivered in the street
Published
The mother of a baby boy delivered by police officers on the street has said she feels “incredibly lucky” they happened to be patrolling nearby.Full Article
Published
The mother of a baby boy delivered by police officers on the street has said she feels “incredibly lucky” they happened to be patrolling nearby.Full Article
Three NYPD officers were in the right place at the right time when a baby started choking on a Brooklyn street.