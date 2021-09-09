A recent report by the UK Government found three "confirmed and probable cases of the Mu variant" had been discovered.Full Article
Three cases of 'Covid Mu' variant found in Scotland amid fears over new strain
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Gov. Henry McMaster holds Monday morning news conference on COVID-19
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster held a news conference Monday morning to address the latest COVID-19 issues affecting the state.
WYFF
Fears new 'Covid Mu' variant may resist vaccines with 53 cases detected in the UK
The 'Mu' strain is among the latest to be officially listed as a 'variant under investigation' by the World Health Organisation.
Daily Record