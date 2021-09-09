Around 20% of home care staff ‘could leave if Covid jabs become mandatory’
Published
Around a fifth of home care staff could leave if the coronavirus vaccine becomes mandatory for remaining social care staff, the sector fears.Full Article
The government proposes Covid and flu jabs are made compulsory for NHS and care workers in England.