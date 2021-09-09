Man arrested after petrol station staff forced to hide in safe room
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after staff at a petrol station were forced to hide from a knifeman in a safe room.Full Article
Police attempted to calm the offender as staff at the Esso garage on Hengrove Way, Bristol were forced to hide in a safe room.
Members of staff reportedly in a safe room