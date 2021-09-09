Strictly Come Dancing couples who met on show and are still together
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Too Hot To Handle's Emily Miller & Cam Holmes Take The Couples Challenge
Young Hollywood - Affiliate
Netflix reality dating competition faves reveal all about themselves and the show.
Advertisement
More coverage
Married at First Sight UK viewers call on producers to remove participant over 'abuse'
It came as as a honeymoon for one of the couples on the E4 show erupted into an explosive argument
Tamworth Herald