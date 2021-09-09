Mercury Prize 2021: Arlo Parks wins for Collapsed In Sunbeams
Published
Soul singer Arlo Parks scoops the 2021 Mercury Prize for her debut album, Collapsed In Sunbeams.Full Article
Published
Soul singer Arlo Parks scoops the 2021 Mercury Prize for her debut album, Collapsed In Sunbeams.Full Article
London singer songwriter beats Wolf Alice, Celeste and Mogwai to scoop award
Arlo Parks says it is important musicians set an example to their fans about Covid-19 safety at gigs.The 20-year-old, whose debut..