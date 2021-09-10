Easier application process open to international sports stars as well as being expanded to more winners of acting and literary awardsFull Article
International sports stars to benefit from 'fast-track' visa application process
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Munich motor show 2021: full report
All the news and latest pictures from the first Munich running of Germany's motor show
Welcome to Autocar’s extended..
Autocar
Munich motor show 2021: full report and gallery
All the news and latest pictures from the first Munich running of Germany's motor show
After a couple of laps of the..
Autocar