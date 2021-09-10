Liam Gallagher congratulates tennis star Emma Raducanu on US Open semi-final win
Published
Liam Gallagher is among the famous faces to have congratulated teenage tennis star Emma Raducanu on making the final of the US Open.Full Article
Published
Liam Gallagher is among the famous faces to have congratulated teenage tennis star Emma Raducanu on making the final of the US Open.Full Article
BBC Local News: London -- British teenager Emma Raducanu tells BBC Breakfast about the "whirlwind" experience of winning the US..
The 18-year-old Brit beat Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 to win the US Open at New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium last night