"We need to be vigilant both for the increase in inspired terrorism which has become a real trend for us to deal with over the last five to 10 years, alongside the potential regrowth of al Qaida-style directed plots."Full Article
MI5 boss warns of al Qaida-style terror plots after withdrawal from Afghanistan
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
MI5 boss issues terror warning over Afghanistan
There is “no doubt” that events in Afghanistan will have “heartened and emboldened” extremists, the boss of MI5 said as he..
Belfast Telegraph