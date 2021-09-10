The Queen supports Black Lives Matter movement, says royal representative
Published
THE QUEEN is a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, one of Her Majesty’s representatives has said.Full Article
Published
THE QUEEN is a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, one of Her Majesty’s representatives has said.Full Article
The Queen and the British royal family support the Black Lives Matter movement, according to a prominent royal representative...
Sir Ken Olisa revealed to Channel 4 that he had discussed the topic of racism with members of the royal household