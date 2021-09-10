Who is Janey Godley? Scottish comedian dropped from Covid campaign
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Nicola Sturgeon says Janey Godley apology was 'dignified'
BBC Local News: Glasgow and West Scotland -- The comedian was dropped as the face of a Scottish government health campaign after..
BBC Local News
Face of Scottish Government Covid ads Godley apologises over offensive Tweets
A comedian fronting the Scottish Government’s Covid-19 health campaign has been axed over “unacceptable tweets”.
Belfast Telegraph