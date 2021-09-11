This year marks 20 years since the tragic 9/11 attack at the World Trade Center, but what happened on the day?Full Article
9/11 attack timeline: What happened at the World Trade Center in New York in 2001?
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Soldiers ruck march 50 miles in New York City
KOAA - Southern Colorado
A group of some 30-40 special forces soldiers from Fort Carson are in the middle of a 50-mile long ruck march through New York City..
U.S. Space Command's General James Dickinson reflects on 9-11
KOAA - Southern Colorado
South Florida's 9/11 World Trade Center memorials
WPTV News | West Palm Beach
9/11 still raw 20 years on, says Labour leader
Wales Online
Advertisement
More coverage
Springs woman remembers cousin killed in 9/11 attacks
KOAA - Southern Colorado
Many Americans remember the moment they learned of the September 11th attacks. For the nearly three thousand families who lost..