Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
Published
BBC Local News: London -- Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: London -- Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur.Full Article
Here's the team we reckon Tottenham Hotspur will line up with when they travel to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday
The Tottenham Hotspur boss is speaking to the media ahead of the Premier League lunchtime kick-off at Crystal Palace
Patrick Vieira might make a number of changes for the visit of Tottenham Hotspur this weekend