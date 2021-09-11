Bernardo Silva goal helps Manchester City grind out win at stubborn Leicester
Published
Bernardo Silva maintained Manchester City’s winning streak with a determined 1-0 victory at Leicester.Full Article
Published
Bernardo Silva maintained Manchester City’s winning streak with a determined 1-0 victory at Leicester.Full Article
The Leicester City manager assessed the Dane's full debut after the 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday afternoon, Bernardo..
How we scored the Leicester City players as they lost their first home match of the season, Bernardo Silva's second-half goal..