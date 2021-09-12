Sturgeon: No indyref2 until all Covid restrictions lifted
The SNP leader says Scots will not be asked to vote until they no longer have to "limit or restrict their behaviour".Full Article
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says Scotland has seen one of the sharpest rises in Covid cases throughout the pandemic, with..
All the latest updates on the UK's political stage, as Nicola Sturgeon is set to announce if Scotland will lift its coronavirus..