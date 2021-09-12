Jose Mourinho wins 1,000th game in management as Roma edge out Sassuolo

Stephan El Shaarawy’s stoppage-time goal gave Jose Mourinho a victory in his 1,000th game in management as Roma edged out Sassuolo 2-1 in Serie A.

