Pep Guardiola has more to think about than Lionel Messi and Paris St Germain
Published
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has dismissed any thoughts about his impending reunion with Lionel Messi.Full Article
Published
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has dismissed any thoughts about his impending reunion with Lionel Messi.Full Article
Nach 21 Jahren verlässt Lionel Messi den FC Barcelona. Doch wohin wird es den Argentinier nun ziehen? Eigentlich stehen nur drei..
Lionel Messi is to leave Barcelona after more than 20 years as he and the club were unable to agree a new deal to satisfy..