Football rumours: Manchester United to throw hat in the ring for Dani Olmo

Manchester United are reportedly willing to compete with Barcelona, Juventus and Bayern Munich for the signing of *Dani Olmo*. The Daily Mail, citing Marca, says United are in the market for a pure number 10 and have set their sights on the RB Leipzig midfielder as a perfect candidate to fill that role. However, Olmo is valued at £60million and the club will be in a tough battle to beat the other contenders to his signature.