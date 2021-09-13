The GMB host was on the show presenting alongside Susanna Reid from 6am on Monday morning.Full Article
Richard Madeley under fire over Covid remarks on ITV Good Morning Britain
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Local lockdowns could return in winter with regions given powers to introduce restrictions
On ITV Good Morning Britain today, Ms Coffey was grilled by Susanna Reid and her co presenter Richard Madeley
Tamworth Herald
Richard Madeley goes 'full Alan Partridge' within seconds of ITV Good Morning Britain return
Richard discussed he and wife Judy's trip to France this summer, with Susanna, 50, asking him if he had a good time
Tamworth Herald