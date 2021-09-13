More than 300,000 arrivals may have broken quarantine rules – report
Published
Almost one in three people arriving in England and Northern Ireland this spring may have broken quarantine rules, according to figures seen by the BBC.Full Article
Published
Almost one in three people arriving in England and Northern Ireland this spring may have broken quarantine rules, according to figures seen by the BBC.Full Article
Grant Shapps outlines the new quarntine travel rules on Tom Swarbrick's LBC show this morning. Four countries are being removed..
Enforcement of quarantine rules is managed by the Department of Health and Social Care and the police