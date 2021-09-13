Government fails to guarantee enough lorries on roads for Christmas deliveries
Published
The Transport Secretary has failed to guarantee there will be enough lorries on the UK’s roads this Christmas to deliver all presents in time.Full Article
Published
The Transport Secretary has failed to guarantee there will be enough lorries on the UK’s roads this Christmas to deliver all presents in time.Full Article
It is "not in the hands" of ministers to guarantee there will be enough lorries on the roads to deliver presents on time this..