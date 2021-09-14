Children aged 12-15 to be offered Covid jab in Northern Ireland
Children aged 12-15 in Northern Ireland are to be offered a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, Health Minister Robin Swann has announced.Full Article
Northern Ireland’s Health Minister is facing a High Court battle over plans to vaccinate children between the ages of 12 and 15.
There was an early morning queue from 6am in west Belfast for Covid-19 vaccinations and the chance of free tickets to Feile an..