Northern Ireland's £100 high street shopping voucher scheme to launch this month
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Department ‘finalising details’ for NI high street voucher scheme amid confusion
Belfast Telegraph
The Department for Economy has moved to end the confusion over a start date for Northern Ireland’s long-awaited high street..
-
High Street voucher scheme 'an adrenaline shot for businesses'
BBC News
-
High street voucher scheme to open on September 27
Belfast Telegraph
-
School returns push Northern Ireland footfall down 5.2%
Belfast Telegraph
-
High Street voucher: Start date for scheme due on Tuesday
BBC News