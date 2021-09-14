Who will get a booster jab and why a winter lockdown could still be on the cards
With the seasons beginning to change, ministers have been setting out what Covid controls in England could look like this autumn and winter.Full Article
The Government also expects details of a jab booster programme to be recommended next week
Plans include a booster jab for over 50s and the possibility of a lockdown if the NHS is overwhelmed