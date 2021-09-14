Almost two months on from "freedom day" in England - when most COVID-19 restrictions were scrapped - the government has set out its plan for what scientists fear could be a "bumpy" winter for the NHS.Full Article
How does Boris Johnson hope to avoid another winter lockdown?
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
All the key points from Boris Johnson's Covid winter plan announcement
Hull Daily Mail
Neither another lockdown or mandatory vaccine passports are off the table
Advertisement
More coverage
Boris Johnson to tell nation booster Covid-19 vaccinations will prevent winter lockdown
Tamworth Herald
Coronavirus pandemic is 'far from over' but vaccines, treatment and testing will prevent lockdown, according to Boris Johnson