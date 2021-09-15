Louise Minchin to present BBC Breakfast for final time
Louise Minchin is to present BBC Breakfast for the final time after realising she “can’t face another winter” of dark mornings.Full Article
She confirmed in June that she would be leaving the programme
An emotional Louise Minchin was applauded into the newsroom as she hosted BBC Breakfast for the final time.