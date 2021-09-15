A five-year-old girl has sadly been found dead at a property with police arresting a 31-year-old woman, who was known to the child, on suspicion of murder.Full Article
Toddler found dead at house as 31-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
18-year-old man arrested after a man and woman died in house fire in Tipton, UK
SWNS STUDIO
An 18-year-old woman has been arrested after a man died and a woman was rushed to hospital following a house fire.Firefighters..