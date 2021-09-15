Gavin Williamson sacked as Education Secretary in cabinet reshuffle
As part of the latest cabinet reshuffle, Gavin Williamson has lost his role as Education SecretaryFull Article
The reshuffle has seen the removal of an education secretary much criticised during the pandemic.
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson ignores questions from reporters over his future in Boris Johnson's cabinet. Report by..