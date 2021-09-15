Bristol City v Luton Town
Published
BBC Local News: Beds, Herts and Bucks -- Live coverage of Wednesday's Championship game between Bristol City and Luton Town.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Beds, Herts and Bucks -- Live coverage of Wednesday's Championship game between Bristol City and Luton Town.Full Article
Bristol City failed to hold onto a 1-0 lead over Luton Town as their wait for a victory at Ashton Gate continues
The Robins were solid in their goalless draw against Preston North End, but do they need to be more expansive to finally break that..