Experts say a total of 12 of the 62 destinations on the red list could be downgraded to green or amber due to promising Covid figures.Full Article
12 red list countries experts say 'could change in next travel traffic light update'
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Shapps defends the Government's traffic light system after latest update to travel rules.
Grant Shapps outlines the new quarntine travel rules on Tom Swarbrick's LBC show this morning. Four countries are being removed..
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Ryanair, easyJet, TUI, Jet2: The countries which could move to amber or green in next UK travel list update
The traffic light system is due an update as it has been three weeks since it changed
Cambridge News