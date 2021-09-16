George North: Wales back signs new dual contract with Ospreys and Welsh Rugby Union
Published
Wales and Lions back George North signs two year tailored agreement with Ospreys and the Welsh Rugby Union.Full Article
Published
Wales and Lions back George North signs two year tailored agreement with Ospreys and the Welsh Rugby Union.Full Article
George North has agreed a new two-year contract that will tie him to the Welsh Rugby Union and the Ospreys until 2023, the regional..
George North has agreed a two-year contract extension that will tie him to the Welsh Rugby Union and the Ospreys until 2023.