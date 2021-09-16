Nathan Ake impressed by Jack Grealish’s impact on Manchester City
Published
Nathan Ake believes Jack Grealish has added an extra dimension to Manchester City’s attack.Full Article
Published
Nathan Ake believes Jack Grealish has added an extra dimension to Manchester City’s attack.Full Article
Jack Grealish helped Manchester City negotiate a tricky Champions League opener and sensationally defeat RB Leipzig 6-3 at the..
Jack Grealish got off to a dream start in his first ever Champions League match with a first half assist at the Etihad. The..