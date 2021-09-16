NI100: DUP asks Irish President to rethink centenary invite
Published
The service is part of a programme of events to mark the centenary of the partition of Ireland.Full Article
Published
The service is part of a programme of events to mark the centenary of the partition of Ireland.Full Article
The DUP leader has asked if a decision by the Irish President to decline an invitation to attend a church service alongside the..
Irish President Michael D Higgins has declined an invitation to attend a church service in Armagh with the Queen to mark Northern..